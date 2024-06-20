Ghost Unveil Previously Unheard 1969 Era Single “The Future Is A Foreign Land”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2024 - 11:26 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Fresh off the premiere of their debut feature film Rite Here Rite Now, Swedish rock band Ghost has released a previously unheard 1969 era single entitled “The Future Is A Foreign Land.” The track plays over the end credits of the film and features vocals from inaugural Ghost frontman Papa Nihil.

The film, which is premiering in theaters worldwide on June 20 and 22, is a skillful mix of narrative and high definition concert footage, weaving together plot points in between thrilling live performances from the band’s two night stand at the Kia Forum last year. The new track is included on the forthcoming original motion picture soundtrack which is set to arrive on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song in a new interview with NME, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge offered, “That song is written as a love letter from former band leader Papa Nihil to Sister Imperator in 1969 – that’s how it connects into the lore. The message is that there’s a great lesson lost if you look at what is going on in the world now and what took us here.”

The film was directed by Forge along with Alex Ross Perry who had also worked with Ghost on its music video for “Jesus, He Knows Me” and the lore-based companion piece “Jesus Talk With Father Jim De Froque.” The movie stars Papa Emeritus IV, Sister Imperator actress Maralyn Facey, Papa Nihil actor Alan Ursillo, Ashley McBride and the beloved Kevin “Jesus” Kaufmann. The film was produced by Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Jonas Åkerlund.