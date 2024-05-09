Ghost Announce Rite Here Rite Now Original Motion Picture Soundtrack For July 2024 Release, Share Trailer For Debut Film

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2024 - 12:54 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today, Trafalgar launched the global trailer for Ghost’s debut film Rite Here Rite. As previously announced, the film will premiere in cinemas worldwide on June 20 & 22 as tickets go on sale today by clicking here. Shot over the course of ghost’s two sold out shows at Los Angeles’s hallowed Kia Forum. Rite Here Rite fully immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of the vaunted live ritual that has helped to propel Sweden’s foremost theatrical rock export to Grammy winning, chart topping and arena headlining status the world over.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released worldwide on July 26 through Loma Vista Recordings. A fitting 18 song complement to Ghost‘s debut feature film, the band’s first ever original soundtrack will be available on all formats. Pre orders are live now here and include the soundtrack’s live version of “Absolution,” captured at the two night stand at the Forum.

Whether you’re a devoted disciple looking to relive treasured memories of the Ghost live spectacle or among the curious uninitiated, Rite Here Rite will put you right there: putting your phones down and living in the moment as a shadow of uncertainty looms, completely spellbound and in the thrall of this bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of Ghost.

The film is directed by Ghost’s Tobias Forge, Alex Ross Perry and is produced by Popecorn Cinematic Pictures. Producers include Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Jonas Åkerlund.