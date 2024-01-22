Atmosphere Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

In December of last year, Atmosphere released the Talk Talk EP via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The cultivation of the Talk Talk EP was during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on their recent album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. The duo also made their cult, early 2000’s mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 available for the first time. Listen to singles “Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower),””Rotary Telephone,””Traveling Forever ” and “Wetter” from the EP, and singles “Okay,””Bigger Pictures,” “Holding My Breath,” and “Still Life (feat. Murkage Dave)” from last year’s album below. TOUR DE FRIENDS: PART DEUX DATES 4/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/11 – Louisville, KY @ The Mercury Ballroom

4/13 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

4/14 – Orlando, FL @ Florida Groves Festival * ^

4/16 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

4/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

4/20 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

4/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/23 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

4/25 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

4/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

4/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy (The Annex)

4/28 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

4/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

5/01 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

5/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

5/04 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

5/05 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District * without HEBL and NOFUN!

^ Festival Performance