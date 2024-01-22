Atmosphere Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

(Monday, January 22, 2024) Today, Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere have announced the Tour De Friends: Part Deux spring tour dates. On the edge of two sold out shows in their hometown in November of last year, the new tour dates will begin in St. Louis with performances in Boston, New York City, Cleveland, Chicago and more, wrapping up in Sioux Falls. They’ll also perform at Florida Groves Festival in Orlando, too. The duo will continue their touring schedule in 2024 with support from HEBL & NOFUN!. The Atmosphere presale will begin Wednesday, January 24 at 10AM local time with the general on sale starting Friday, January 26 at 10AM local time. Tickets and information are available on atmospheresucks.com.
|In December of last year, Atmosphere released the Talk Talk EP via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The cultivation of the Talk Talk EP was during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on their recent album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. The duo also made their cult, early 2000’s mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 available for the first time. Listen to singles “Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower),””Rotary Telephone,””Traveling Forever ” and “Wetter” from the EP, and singles “Okay,””Bigger Pictures,” “Holding My Breath,” and “Still Life (feat. Murkage Dave)” from last year’s album below.
TOUR DE FRIENDS: PART DEUX DATES
4/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
* without HEBL and NOFUN!