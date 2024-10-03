Atmosphere’s Ant Announces New Album Collection Of Sounds: Volume 2 For November 2024 Release, Shares New Video “Damn Koop 2012”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2024 - 5:33 PM

Today, Ant, who is half of the pioneering hip-hop group Atmosphere, has announced Collection of Sounds: Volume 2, which is the second installment in his four volume series of instrumentals. The album consists of unreleased material from the artist‘s vault, offering a new window into his decades long career and pushing his artistry to the center. The vinyl packaging features a 12 inch matte die cut jacket with a custom translucent yellow plastic window, a printed euro sleeve with artwork by Saber and custom yellow opaque vinyl. Pre order Collection of Sounds: Volume 2 vinyl and cassettes at rhymesayers.com.

Also, Ant has unveiled a track from his latest album. “Damn Koop 2012,” features lively instrumentation by G Koop. The playful and funky track is complemented by Ant‘s debut music video, which brilliantly encapsulates the song’s stylish essence. Filmed by ZooDeVille and directed by both Ant and ZooDeVille, the video presents a visually captivating day in the life narrative highlighted by smooth dance moves.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna