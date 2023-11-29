Atmosphere Share Lively New Video For “Wetter”

Home News Roy Lott November 29th, 2023 - 10:04 PM

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere have shared a video for “Wetter,” another new song off their forthcoming “Talk Talk EP,” out this Friday via Rhymesayers Entertainment. Shot and edited by ZooDeVille, the frenetic and quirky visuals were filmed in numerous locations along their recent Tour De Friends and feature appearances from tourmates HEBL and NOFUN! Watch the video below.

The “Talk Talk EP” was during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on their latest album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. On the forthcoming EP, the Minneapolis legends dart across threads of space-time to grab hold of the one where they became titans of the electro-rap genre that was foundational to their youths. The EP includes their previously released songs “Traveling Forever,” “Talk Talk (featuring Bat Flower)” and “Rotary Telephone.”

The group recently released their early 2000’s cult mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2.

Earlier this year, Atmosphere did a run of European headline dates, the Summertime 2023 tour supporting Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, & The Movement across North America and a run of their own headlining dates. They also performed at California Roots, Summer Greens, traveled to Alaska and Hawaii, and headlined Red Rocks Amphitheater for the 11th time, teaming up with Danny Brown and Souls of Mischief.

