Atmosphere’s Ant Announces New Solo Album Collection Of Sounds, Vol. 1 For September 2024 Release, Shares “Leather Soul” & “That Old Bongo Joint”

Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 2:20 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Atmosphere’s Ant has announced the first volume of a four part series of instrumentals. Collection of Sounds: Volume 1 will be released on September 6 via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The new four volume collection of instrumental work, Collection of Sounds, illuminates the variety of styles and skills that made that inkling a reality. People can pre order vinyl, cassettes and exclusive merchandise at atmospheresucks.com and rhymesayers.com.

Also today, Ant has shared the singles “Leather Soul” and “That Old Bongo Joint.” Both tunes serve as a preview and testament to the breadth of influences synthesized on this collection and Ant‘s undeniable skills as a producer. In his own words, the artist shares: “I guess I have the audacity to believe I could put out a four volume instrumental music project, composed of music I’ve made over the last 30 years, and call it great art.”

As one half of Atmosphere, the longtime Minneapolis resident has carved out the type of career that aspiring musicians across the world imagine as they cut their teeth in home studios and on small stages. Yet while decades of sold out tours and critical acclaim might have been, at one time, an abstract notion to the now 53 year-old, The artist always had a sense that he could spin his ingenuity behind turntables into a living.

Collection of Sounds: Volume 1 Track List

Collection of Sounds Start Leather Soul Bar One SK15 Fly Strings I Was Always A Collector Lovely Original Sketch My First Koop Session This Happened Only The Junk Collection Side Two Sun Decides That Old Bongo Joint Every Once In A While Random Beat CD March 2005 Fooled You 4 Track Beyond Beat 1996 Outernet Sketch For Live Use

