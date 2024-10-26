Justin Timberlake Postpones US Tour Dates Due to Bronchitis and Laryngitis

Home News Chloe Baxter October 26th, 2024 - 5:40 PM

In a disappointing turn of events for fans, Justin Timberlake has announced the postponement of several upcoming US tour dates after being diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.

According to NME, the singer took to social media to share the news, expressing his regret over needing to reschedule shows from October 23 to November 2. “I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows,” Timberlake wrote, “and I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule. Thank you for understanding – I’ll make it up to you.”

Timberlake is currently scheduled to perform alongside Olivia Rodrigo and more in Lollapalooza Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

However, Timberlake’s current tour has been a highly anticipated event, but health issues have plagued him recently. Earlier this month, he had to cancel a concert in Newark just hours before taking the stage due to an injury. Now, fans will have to wait until February for the rescheduled shows, which will include stops in major cities like Chicago and Detroit.

This is just one of the many challenges Timberlake has faced recently, following a guilty plea for driving under the influence, which he used as a platform to encourage fans against impaired driving.

Despite these setbacks, Timberlake remains committed to his music and his fans, as seen in his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, released in March, and the reunion of NSYNC for the first time in a decade earlier this year.