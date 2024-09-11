Justin Timberlake Will Allegedly Plead Guilty to Lesser Offense in Drunk Driving Case

Home News Maleah Rowe September 11th, 2024 - 7:33 PM

On June 17th, Justin Timberlake was pulled over by police for allegedly driving under the influence, through a stop sign and swerving out of his lane after coming back from a dinner party in the Hamptons.

Three months later, a plea deal has been reached. Pitchfork confirms the “Mirrors” singer is set to “plead guilty to the lesser offense of driving while ability impaired,” his penalty fine being estimated between $300 to $500. Timberlake allegedly refused a breathalyzer test and failed every regulated sobriety test, as stated on court papers provided through AP News.

Timberlake has appeared virtually for a hearing on August 2nd and is set to appear in person this Friday, September 13th.