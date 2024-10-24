U2 Unveils Previously Unreleased Track “Happiness”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2024 - 5:37 PM

According to stereogum.com, in November U2 will releasing the album, How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, which will take the band right back to the sessions that produced 2004’s How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb The record is coming out with a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb that features five previously unreleased tunes.

U2 has already shared the song, “Country Mile” and now they have dropped “Happiness,” which is fabulous because it is a sleek autopilot number that sounds like something U2 might have submitted for the Mission: Impossible III soundtrack. Also, there is a bit of catchy dance and rock vibe that can cause some listeners to dance, while Bono harmonically sings out the lyrics.

According to consequence.net, “It was amazing to go back and hear some of these tracks that we played as a band. We’re fond of those tracks, they’re your friends,” band member Adam Clayton shared in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “You feel that not much more needs to happen. It’s all there.”

In other news, How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb will be exclusively available in physical format for Record Store Day Black Friday as a limited edition black and red marble one LP vinyl and as a standalone 10 track digital release on November, 29.