U2 Shares the Stage with Lady Gaga For Performance of “Shallow” at the Las Vegas Sphere

James Reed October 26th, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Lady Gaga has made a surprise appearance with U2, joining them at the Las Vegas Sphere to perform a rendition of ‘Shallow’.

The performance took place at the new $2billion venue last tonight (October 25), when the Irish rock veterans played the latest of their ongoing residency shows in Las Vegas.

After performing their 1991 track ‘Tryin’ to ‘Throw Your Arms Around the World’, the band were then joined on stage by Lady Gaga, who sang a rendition of ‘All I Want Is You’, taken from their 1998 album ‘Rattle and Hum’.

The highlight of the evening came after, however, as the singer – wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses – performed her song ‘Shallow’.

Written for the 2019 film A Star Is Born, the original track is performed by Gaga and her co-star in the film, Bradley Cooper. It later went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2019 awards.

For last night’s version, however, the singer made the track more upbeat, and Bono contributed vocals. Check out footage of the moment below.





Closer look: Lady Gaga joins the U2 to perform “Shallow” at the Sphere in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/wl3hmOdA3K — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) October 26, 2023

From there, Gaga performed one more song with the band before leaving the stage – joining Bono and co. for their fan favorite ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’.

Yesterday’s appearance at the Las Vegas Sphere isn’t the first time that the singer has joined U2 during one of their live shows.

Back in 2015, she was one of the many guests who made a surprise appearance while the band embarked upon their ‘Innocence + Experience Tour’. She joined them on stage to perform ‘Ordinary Love’.