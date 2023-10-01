U2 Shares Groovy New Single “Atomic City”

Home News Zach Monteiro October 1st, 2023 - 9:50 PM

Irish rock band U2 has recently shared their newest single “Atomic City” ahead of their residency at the new Las Vegas, Nevada MSG Sphere venue for its opening night. The new single is the band’s first new track in two years when they released “Your Song Saved My Life” as a part of Illumination’s Sing 2 soundtrack.

The video for the song opens with a promotional piece for the new venue, with a kid looking on at the bright lights emitting from The Sphere. The song begins in full when the camera then goes to a large gathering of fans watching U2 perform a pop-up show in Las Vegas, where they first performed the new song. According to NME, lead vocalist Bono joked that recording themselves and the crowd acted as a “low budget” music video.

The song itself features strong guitar notes reminiscent of the post-punk tunes of the band’s early days and (as NME points out) plays similarly to their single “Sunday Bloody Sunday”.