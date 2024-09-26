mxdwn Music

U2 Announces New Edition of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb Featuring Unreleased Tracks For November 2024 Release

September 26th, 2024 - 7:38 PM

Twenty years ago, on November 22, 2004, U2 released their eleventh studio album, “How to Dismantle An Atomic Bomb,” which included such hit songs as “City of Blinding Lights” and “Vertigo.” Now, on the heels of last year’s compilation of re-releases, “Songs of Surrender,” U2 has announced a remastered edition of their acclaimed 2004 album aptly titled “How to Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb.” 

This version of the album will also include ten rediscovered songs from the original recording session in addition to the revamped versions of the initial twelve songs. Some of these songs have been released elsewhere, such as the theme song for The Batman (2004-2008), but five of them are songs that can’t be found anywhere else. 

The titles of said songs have been announced as “Treason,” “Evidence Of Life,” “Country Mile,” “Happiness” and “Luckiest Man In The World,” all of which lead guitarist The Edge promises will entail, “the raw energy of discovery, the visceral impact of the music, a sonic narrative, a moment in time, the exploration and interaction of four musicians playing together in a room… this is the pure U2 drop.”

Now that the band seems to be releasing new music again, can fans look forward to an official fifteenth album? At this time, it appears unlikely, but one can still hope to find what they’re looking for.

The official tracklist for the Re-Assemble Edition of “How to Dismantle An Atomic Bomb”:

  1. Vertigo         
  2. Miracle Drug
  3. Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own        
  4. Love and Peace or Else   
  5. City of Blinding Lights  
  6. All Because of You           
  7. A Man and a Woman   
  8. Crumbs from Your Table   
  9. One Step Closer    
  10. Original of the Species      
  11. Yahweh
  12. Fast Cars
  13. Picture Of You (X+W)
  14. Evidence Of Life
  15. Luckiest Man In The World
  16. Treason
  17. I Don’t Wanna See You Smile
  18. Country Mile
  19. Happiness
  20. Are We Gonna Wait Forever?
  21. Theme From The Batman
  22. All Because Of You 2
