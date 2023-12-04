U2 Pays Tribute To Shane MacGowan With Live Cover Of The Pogues “A Rainy Night in Soho”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2023 - 4:32 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, on December 1 rock band U2 paid tribute to The Pogues‘s Shane MacGowan during a performance at their Sphere. U2 and The Pogues singed under Island Records and during last Friday’s performance the covered “A Rainy Night in Soho” with Bono asking the crowd to “Sing with us, for MacGowan.” Bono also changed the lyrics to “MacGowan’s song is never over, but we may never find out what it means / You’re the measure of my dreams.

As a whole, the set was beautiful because U2’s love and respect for the late MacGowan could be passionately heard from the bittersweet instrumentation from the band and the sentimental vocal performance by Bono. U2 are known for paying a tribute to the fallen artists and their cover of “A Rainy Night in Soho” just proves how much the band does care about other people inside and outside of the music industry.

On another note, U2 have added four more shows to their run at Las Vegas’ immersive Sphere, which will be the band’s final dates in Las Vegas. The dates are on February 23 – 24 and March 1 – 2, which brings U2′s total to 40 shows at the $1 billion venue.