U2 Debut Immersive ‘Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ Las Vegas Shows With Mind-Blowing New Technology

Kennedy Huston October 2nd, 2023 - 7:23 PM

This weekend, U2 became the first band to perform at the new Las Vegas Sphere. The group began their 25-night live concert residency–U2:UV Achtung Baby–which will continue from now until December. The long-anticipated event showcased 22 hit songs by the Irish rock band accompanied with mind-blowing technology.

Absolutely stunning visuals from U2’s residency at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/diqvrkubGw — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) October 2, 2023

U2 performs “Real Thing” at the launch of “U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY LIVE AT SPHERE” in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/iEMigF2qqv — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 30, 2023

Utilizing every part of the Sphere’s screen from head to toe, the two hour performance presented works by renowned artists such as Es Devlin, John Gerrard, Marco Brambilla, and others. The show also paid homage to Las Vegas and referenced many aspects and former memories that the city holds, including visual flashbacks of Elvis Presley.

USA Today recalls that band members Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg emerged onto the stage, designed as a turntable. They kicked off the night with “Zoo Station”, the first song off “Achtung Baby”. Shortly following, the group played their most recent single, “Atomic City”, which collectively honors their love for the city of Las Vegas as well as 70s post-punk.

Many celebrities attended the highly-anticipated event, including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Snoop Dog, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCarthy, Jeff Bezos, and more.

About $2.3 billion and 5 years of construction later, Las Vegas presents its newest musical arena. According to NME, the venue holds 18,000 seats and 160,000 speakers with tickets starting at roughly $400.