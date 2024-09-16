A Perfect Circle, Puscifer & Primus Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2024 - 12:04 PM

Sessanta, the sold out tour that brought Puscifer, Primus and A Perfect Circle together, has returned for a six week U.S. trek in spring 2025. While each group performs their distinctive sets, the musicians continually rotate throughout the night. Primus members join Puscifer’s performance, A Perfect Circle’s bandmates pop up during Primus’ set and so on.

Special guests on the previous performances included Troy Van Leeuwen, James Iha, Sean Lennon, Paz Lenchantin, andMaynard James Keenan’s Tool bandmates Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor and Adam Jones. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. local time with VIP options at Tour.puscifer.com. Artist pre-sales start on September 18 at 10 a.m. local time, running through September 19 at 10 p.m. local time by using the following codes: Puscifer – KNOCKKNOCK, A Perfect Circle: BIRTHDAY, and Primus – FOOL.

While talking about the upcoming tour, , Keenan says: “The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison. Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in.”

Sessanta V2.0 Tour Dates

4/24 Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

4/25 Las Vegas, NV – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

4/27 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

4/29 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

5/1 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

5/2 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/4 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

5/6 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

5/8 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/10 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

5/11 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

5/14 Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

5/15 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann Center

5/17 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

5/18 Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

5/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

5/22 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

5/24 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

5/25 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

5/28 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

5/29 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/31 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/1 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

6/3 Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

6/6 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/7 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Photo Cedit: Raymond Flotat