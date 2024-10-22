Cradle Of Filth Unveil Macabre New Single & Video “Malignant Perfection”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 12:57 PM

Closely following their recent sold-out Australian headline tour, extreme metal band Cradle Of Filth are previewing their upcoming By Order Of The Dragon UK/European tour with their macabre style tune,“Malignant Perfection.” The song arrives just in time for the Halloween season because of the haunting eerie keys, vampiric atmosphere, intricate riffs and revered frontman Dani Filth’s iconic soaring vocals.

The track is accompanied by a deliciously dark new official music video, which promises to be only the first of several upcoming visual delights brought to you by the band as they creep closer to the release of their 14th full-length album and Napalm Records studio debut.

To further explain the song and video, Filth says: “Our new single and video, ‘Malignant Perfection’, is our horrific homage to All Hallows Eve, as embodied by the female deification of evil. It is a perfect musical accompaniment to the spirit of the witching season; invoking dark, Autumnal splendour and celebrating the time when the thin line between life and death is at its most tenuous and the denizens of the otherworld seek to break the veil into ours.”

The singer adds: “The video, directed by the imitable Vicente Cordero and featuring the creative masterstrokes of one Missy Munster, is a playground of seductive darkness rife with malicious monsters and cryptid creations, all vying voraciously for the viewer’s eternal soul.”