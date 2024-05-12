Dani Filth Says Ed Sheeran’s Hiatus Is Delaying Release Of Anticipated Cradle Of Filth Collaboration

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 12th, 2024 - 12:59 PM

When pop stars last for over a decade, the public gets to watch them evolve as artists and people. The pop star in question is none other than Ed Sheeran. We have watched Ed evolve from an acoustic guitar indie folk favorite to flying around as an EDM vampire in his release Bad Habits. While Sheeran is currently on hiatus releasing no music whatsoever this year, a surprise collaboration with Cradle of Filth awaits its release.

Cradle of Filth has been around since the 90s and like Sheeran, have undergone an evolution of their own. Their music has high production value ranging anywhere from extreme and black metal to operatic gothic and symphonic metal. With an aesthetic and a sound all their own, virtually polar opposite to Ed Sheeran’s, it leaves fans wondering what on Earth would the two sound like together?

Unfortunately, we don’t know. We won’t know for quite some time. Ed Sheeran has a family now, and his hiatus is well-deserved. Cradle of Filth is also working on a new record themselves, and according to Dani Filth in a Blabbermouth interview, they are content not letting this collaboration obstruct their new release from standing on its own merits. The single is finished and has been for a year now. When the time is right and all parties involved come to accordance, we will get to hear what Ed Sheeran and Cradle of Filth sound like together. Dani Filth teases, “It’s very catchy, but it’s very heavy at the same time.”