Cradle of Filth And Devildriver Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes February 18th, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver have announced a 2023 tour. The first leg of the “Double Trouble Live” U.S. co-headlining tour will take place this March. They will be supported by Black Satellite and Oni and this first leg and one of the shows is already sold out! Find tickets and more information here.

The first leg of this tour will kick off on Wednesday, March 8 at Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona. The leg will wrap up on Sunday, March 26 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their show in Santa Ana, California on Saturday, March 11 is already sold out.

“See you guys (and ghouls) out on the road for what promises to be twelve devastating nights of musical mayhem and debauch! Definitely a killer tour not to be missed!” shares Cradle of Filth

DevilDriver founder and frontman Dez Fafara adds: “I’m looking forward to not only crushing stages with DevilDriver, but also watching Cradle of Filth nightly on the side of the stage. Get the fuck ready – this tour will be the one not to miss this year and tickets will go quickly! Get the fuck in the pit – this one will be vicious!”

“Double Trouble Live” tour dates are as follows: