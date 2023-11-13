Cradle Of Filth Issue Statement On Decision To Cancel 2024 Tel Aviv Show

According to loudwire.com, extreme metal band Cradle of Filth have recently announced that their upcoming show in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 10, 2024 needs to be postponed due to result of numerous fans who allegedly think that the band are allegedly connected to their alleged “affiliation with terrorist groups.” And now, Cradle of Filth issued a statement on social media to deny the alleged claims and clarify the situation.

“Cradle of Filth announce the postponement of their Tel Aviv show in Israel, not because of any affiliation with terrorist groups as some people on Facebook have nefariously suggested, but due to band member’s governments advising against travel to the region, our insurers refusing to cover the band for the show and the logistics of bringing a concert and equipment to a nation in the grip of war. We fully understand the gravity of the situation in Israel and Gaza City at the present and apologies to all our fans in the region for the postponement.”

The post continues with: “We are very sorry for the decision and appreciate the disappointment that our fans must be feeling, but it must be realize that this opportunity has been taken out of our hands due to the seriousness of the situation, as it was when we were forced to postpone our lengthy tour of Russia last year under similar circumstances. We have performed in Israel before and thoroughly enjoyed the experience with our Israeli friends and fans alike and were very much looking forward to starting our February tour in Tel Aviv. Thank you for your understanding. We are mere musicians not activists or soldiers and by that token, are privy to the concerns and requests of international advisement. Yours faithfully, Cradle of Filth.”