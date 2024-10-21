Tyler The Creator Shares Intriguing New Song & Video “Noid”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 1:41 PM

According to consequence.net, Tyler the Creator has released “NOID,” which is a new song from his upcoming upcoming album, CHROMAKOPIA. As for the music. it builds more momentum with each musical phrase, while Tyler raps about experiencing some major paranoia: “I can’t even buy a home in private,” he says, before muttering in a panic, “Notice every car that’s driving by/ I think my neighbors want me dead.” He concludes the track by crooning “Someone’s keeping watch/ I can feel it” across kaleidoscopic synths.

“NOID” also arrives with a music video directed by Tyler that stars actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri. The the whole video is amazing bu how each scene tells a story about Edebiri portraying as a crazed fan who runs up to Tyler with her phone and a glass of water in hand and the later on, the actress is brandishes a gun at the artist. Eventually, Tyler moves from the crowded city to the mountains, where he runs along the highway in paranoia. The video concludes with a shot of Tyler dancing around a blacktop while his shadow moves in contradictory ways.

In other news, Tyler recently has shared the lineup for the 10 anniversary edition of his Los Angeles festival Camp Flog Gnaw, which goes down on November 16-17. In addition to a headlining performance from Tyler, the festival will also feature Erykah Badu, Kaytranada, Blood Orange, Playboi Carti, Faye Webster, André 3000, Earl Sweatshirt, ScHoolboy Q, Vince Staples and other musical acts.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado