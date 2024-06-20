Tyler The Creator Cancels Performances At Lollapalooza And Outside Lands

Home News Collin Herron June 20th, 2024 - 7:29 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler The Creator has canceled his headlining performances at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. “I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were,” he posted on X. “That is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love” said Tyler The Creation on pitchfork.com. Replacing Tyler, the Creator at Lollapalooza is Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter will take Tyler’s place at Outside Lands, with the festival citing “personal reasons” for the California rapper’s cancellation. Lollapalooza takes place from August 1 to 4 in Chicago. The rest of the festival’s 2024 headliners are SZA, Blink-182, the Killers, Future and Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex. Outside Lands runs from August 9 to 11 at Golden Gate Park. The San Francisco festival’s new headliners are Carpenter, the Killers, and Sturgill Simpson.

Tyler will also be performing at another music festival. On mxdwn.com. it says that Dua Lipa, Tyler The Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182 and Pretty Lights will headline Austin City Limits Music Festival.

