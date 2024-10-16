Tyler, The Creator Shares New Video “St. Chroma,” Teases New Project Chromakopia

Home News Sydney Cook October 16th, 2024 - 1:57 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler, the Creator, known for his innovative art-rap style, has been gradually making a comeback with recent guest appearances on tracks by Maxo Kream and Pharrell. Now, it appears he’s preparing to release his own new album, the first since his 2021 hit Call Me If You Get Lost.

His upcoming project, titled Chromakopia, was announced on in a visually stunning video called “St. Chroma.” Although not a full song, the video features 84 seconds of new music and showcases Tyler’s signature cinematic flair.

The teaser hints at a bold, genre-blurring direction for the upcoming album, building excitement for what’s to come.

In addition to his musical ventures, Tyler is set to host the 10th edition of his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this November at Dodger Stadium. Though the lineup is yet to be announced, tickets have already sold out.

Tyler is also branching into acting, making his feature film debut in Josh Safdie’s new A24 movie Marty Supreme, where he will star alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet.

Watch Tyler, the Creator’s “St. Chroma” down below.