Post Malone Announces Fall 2024 ‘F-1 Trillion’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Post Malone has announced the F-1 Trillion Tour, which is a momentous 21 show outing with stadium, festival and amphitheater performances around the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the outing kicks off on September 8 at Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre before making stops at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit One Stadium, Nissan Stadium and more. Tickets will be available starting with a Citi pre sale beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information visit vipnation.com.

Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries and incites internet breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond selling “Congratulations” (feat. Quavo,) achieved back to back number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi platinum certifications around the world and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits.

F-1 Trillion Tour Dates

9/8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

9/18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

9/20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

9/21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

9/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

9/25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9/28 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

9/29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

10/1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

10/4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10/5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10/9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

10/11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

10/13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

10/19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium