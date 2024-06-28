Second Woman Accuses Diplo Of Alleged Revenge Porn Distribution

Home News Heather Mundinger June 28th, 2024 - 3:26 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

In a fresh wave of controversy reported by Stereogum, famed DJ Diplo (legal name Thomas Wesley Pentz), is facing new allegations of allegedly distributing revenge porn. This comes after a previous case in 2020, where a woman accused the 45-year-old artist of similar charges. Diplo has denied those allegations and was previously awarded $1.2 million in arbitration.

The latest accuser, identified as a Jane Doe, has filed a lawsuit claiming that her and Pentz allegedly interacted on Snapchat in April 2016, when she was 21 years old. The two allegedly exchanged pornographic images before engaging in a sexual relationship that lasted until October 2023.

Doe alleges that she discovered Pentz had been distributing images and videos of their sexual encounters without her knowledge or consent in November 2023. She stated that she allegedly explicitly told Pentz not to record their activities without her consent or distribute any such materials.

The lawsuit details that another woman contacted Doe in November of the previous year, claiming to possess images and videos of Doe and Pentz having sex. These materials were allegedly sent to her by Pentz on Snapchat in October 2018. Doe asserts that Pentz has allegedly continued distributing the materials up to the present time.

Doe reported the alleged distribution to the New York Police Department on November 7, and a warrant was issued for Pentz’s arrest. However, it remains unclear if Pentz has been in New York since the warrant was issued.

As the situation unfolds, the “Anthem” artist‘s representatives have yet to respond to these new allegations. The DJ’s legal team previously maintained his innocence in the 2020 case, emphasizing that the claims were unfounded.