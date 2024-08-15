Nicko McBrain Says There Are Some Iron Maiden Songs He Can No Longer Play Since Mini Stroke

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2024 - 5:46 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to nme.com, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has mentioned there are some songs he “can’t play” the way he did before he had a mini-stroke. McBrain suffered a minor stroke back in January, 2023 that left him partially paralyzed on his right side from the shoulder down. The drummer underwent 10 weeks of intensive therapy in an effort to regain full strength and months, McBrain was ready to start rehearsals with the rest of the band, ahead of their The Future Past tour.

During an appearance on the Washington Tattoo podcast, the artist spoke about his experience after the stroke: “I can’t do a 16-note roll going into 32nd-note rolls anymore,” he noted, referring to Maiden’s classic 1983 track ‘The Trooper.’ I don’t play [that] fill anymore because I can’t get it… It’s the speed of it. I can do everything slow, but I’ve had to make sure that as long as I can keep the groove of the song.”

While continuing talking about the stroke, the musician adds: “When it first happened, I thought, this is it, I’m not going to be able to play. I’ve got a tour coming up in three months’ time. I had a lot of time for reflection in the hospital. My wife was really my bastion of strength and encouragement and she was with me throughout.”

McBrain also spoke about the support he received from the rest of the band: “Throughout all this period of time, I was in touch with [Iron Maiden bassist] Steve [Harris]. Obviously, all the guys, and I’d have a bit of a chat with them on the phone and they were all very, very encouraging, and none more so than Steve.”

