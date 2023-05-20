Paul Di’Anno Criticizes Ghost’s Cover of Iron Maiden’s “Phantom of the Opera”

Home News Diana Bello May 20th, 2023 - 6:31 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Ghost is a Swedish rock band that consists of 8 members of the group with the lead singer being Tobias Forge who has come out with music and covered other songs such as Tina Turner’s song “we don’t need another hero, “Covering songs from Genesis, and The stranglers which can be found on their youtube channel. The band would later make another cover and post it on their youtube channel their cover of “Phantom of the Opera” Which is a song by Iron Maiden. The cover would come to get 1 million views, a cover which differed from the original song, people commenting below of how unique it sounds, fans from Iron Maiden as well showing love or liking the cover Gohst made. The song captured the essence of Maiden, with many fans loving the cover from both bands. The cover of that song which would catch the attention of a member of the band the iron maiden.