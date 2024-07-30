Bruce Dickinson Shares Thrilling New Video For “Resurrection Men”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2024 - 3:19 PM

Last week, Bruce Dickinson released the limited edition CD of his new single “Resurrection Men” that features two live bonus tracks. The accompanying video has been released today and is a joyous look at life on the road that started in Los Angeles on April 12 and finished in Athens, Greece on July 21 while playing over 350,000 people.

The tour saw Dickinson and his House Band of Hell play almost 50 shows across the UK, U.S., Europe and Latin America to a positive response. The Mandrake Project album has been a huge critical and commercial success, topping charts around the world and receiving some of the best reviews of Dickinson’s illustrious solo career.

While talking about the music video, Dickinson says: “The tour was one of the very best,” says Dickinson. “The band were just so pumped and on it every night that it was a joy. The audience reactions everywhere for songs old and new were pretty overwhelming & I already can’t wait to go back out again !”

The vocalist adds: “The video is my thank you to everyone that came to see us at festivals, clubs, theatres and arenas. Who said a metal audience can’t appreciate a theremin, bongos and ‘Dick Dale-esque’ surfer guitars? Mine certainly do!”

