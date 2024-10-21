My Chemical Romance Play “Disenchanted” & “The End” Live For First Time In 17 Years During When We Were Young Set

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 3:21 PM

According to stereogum.com, the 2024 edition of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival is currently underway and headliners My Chemical Romance performed their 2006 album, The Black Parade front-to-back on October 19. The band initially broke up in 2013, so they had a lot of ground to cover when their long-awaited reunion tour finally went down in 2022. With their set at When We Were Young, My Chemical Romance finally got to play some Black Parade songs they have not performed in over a decade.

During their performance at the When We Were Young, the band played “Disenchanted” and “The End” for the first time since 2007, “The Sharpest Lives” for the first time since 2008 and “Dead!” for the first time since 2011.

Also, singer and songwriter Kayleigh Goldsworthy joined My Chemical Romance for a performance on “Mama” and “Cancer,” which featured a new string arrangement. The band wrapped it up with an encore featuring Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge favorites “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Helena.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi