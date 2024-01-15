Thirty Seconds To Mars Joined By My Chemical Romance’s Mikey Way For Performance Of “Attack” During Alter Ego Set

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2024 - 3:49 PM

According to iheart.com, rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars took the stage at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on Saturday, January 13th with top notch energy. Frontman Jared Leto owned the Honda Center by starting the set in the audience and making his way to the stage while wearing a fabulous sparkly cape. The band performed the songs “Walk on Water,” “Kings and Queens,” and “Seasons” before surprising the audience with a special guest.

Right before the big reveal, Leto asked the crowd who had been supporting Thirty Seconds to Mars since their debut in 1998: “Were you emo and in junior high?” Leto joked but the humor of served as a hint for who will be performing with the band.

Then soon enough, Leto welcomed My Chemical Romance‘s Mikey Way to the stage. During the magical moment Way played on bass guitar on “Attack,” which was featured on Thirty Seconds To Mars sophomore album A Beautiful Lie.

This year’s ALTer EGO was full of collaborations with some of the biggest names in alternative rock music. Not only did Mikey Way team up with Thirty Seconds to Mars, but Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda came out to sing with the last act of the night Fall Out Boy.