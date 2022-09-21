Gerard Way Joins Thursday & Geoff Rickly Joins My Chemical Romance Onstage During New Jersey Show

Home News Roy Lott September 21st, 2022 - 8:03 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In the midst of their highly anticipated reunion tour, My Chemical Romance had some surprise guests at their recent show in their hometown, New Jersey. During Thursday’s opening set, Gerard Way joined the band on stage and performed “Jet Black New Year.” Geoff Rickly then came back out during My Chemical Romance’s set to do “This Is The Best Day Ever,” which Rickly lent his voice on from the band’s 2002 debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. The band also performed some deep cuts that they have not performed on tour yet. They played “Demolition Lovers” for the first time since 2004 and “I Never Told You What I Do For A Living” from their album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge‘s for the first time since 2008.

The tour continues with a second night at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, following shows in Houston, Dallas, Portland, Oakland and a four-night stint in Los Angeles, CA. They will also be playing Sacramento’s After Shock Festival, Las Vegas’ insanely stacked When We Were Young Festival and Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival alongside Arctic Monkey’s, Miley Cyrus The 1975 and Lil Nas X.

In May, the band released their first single in 8 years called “Fake Your Death.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat