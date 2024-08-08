Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Announces Fall 2024 North American Solo Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2024 - 5:27 PM

Today, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes has announced his first solo acoustic tour. The dates kick off with two nights at the iconic Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York on November 14-15 before the artist performs in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and other cities,

Artist presale begins Thursday, August 8 at 10 a.m. local time by using the password ROBINSOLO. The general on-sale begins Friday, August 9 at a.m. local time at fleetfoxes.com.

Pecknold is an American singer and songwriter, whois known as the principal songwriter and vocalist for Fleet Foxes. The artist has recorded four studio albums: Fleet Foxes (2008,) Helplessness Blues (2011,) Crack-Up (2017) and Shore (2020,) along with live albums A Very Lonely Solstice (2021) and Live On Boston Harbor (2024).

Originally from Seattle, WA, Pecknold is a two-time Grammy nominee, for Best Folk Album and Best Alternative Music Album, and author of the recently published lyric book Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes.

Robin Pecknold Tour Dates

11/14 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

11/15 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

11/14 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

11/18 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

11/20 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12/4 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

12/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

12/7 – Seattle, WA – Town Hall Seattle

12/8 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater