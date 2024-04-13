Lana Del Rey Joined By Billie Eilish For Duet Of “Ocean Eyes” & “Video Games” Along With Jon Batiste & Jack Antonoff During Coachella Set

Lana Del Rey was joined by Billie Eilish for duets of “Ocean Eyes” and “Video Games” during her headlining set at Coachella weekend one. Prior to the Eilish collab, Del Rey invited Jon Batiste onstage for a moving piano performance of “Candy Necklace” which is from her most recent album Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?
Billie and Lana Del Rey performing “video games” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/kgnX238vvK
Ocean Eyes pic.twitter.com/QieEOfAcWD
🚨 Lana Del Rey on a Stripper Pole during her #Coachella set pic.twitter.com/TEwRlTRYp1
Mega-producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff also joined Del Rey for a minimalist rendition of “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have.”
Lana del Rey performando ‘Hope is a Dangerous’ com Jack Antonoff pic.twitter.com/B65IlTvw3r
There was buzz surrounding the possibility of a Taylor Swift appearance for a performance of the duo’s collaborative track “Snow On The Beach.” Alas, that did not come to pass, only time will tell to see what Del Rey has in store for her weekend two set.
Lana Del Rey Coachella Weekend One Setlist
1. Without You
2. West Coast
3. Doin’ Time
4. Summertime Sadness
5. Cherry
6. Pretty When You Cry
7. Ride
8. Born To Die
9. Bartender
10. Chemtrails Over The Country Club
11. The Grants
12. Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
13. Norman Fucking Rockwell
14. Arcadia
15. Candy Necklace (w/ Jon Batiste)
16. Ocean Eyes (w/ Billie Eilish)
17. Video Games (w/ Billie Eilish)
18.Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Women Like Me To Have (w/ Jack Antonoff)
19.A&W
20. Young & Beautiful
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna