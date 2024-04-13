mxdwn Music

Lana Del Rey Joined By Billie Eilish For Duet Of “Ocean Eyes” & “Video Games” Along With Jon Batiste & Jack Antonoff During Coachella Set

April 13th, 2024 - 12:38 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey was joined by Billie Eilish for duets of “Ocean Eyes” and “Video Games” during her headlining set at Coachella weekend one. Prior to the Eilish collab, Del Rey invited Jon Batiste onstage for a moving piano performance of “Candy Necklace” which is from her most recent album Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?

Mega-producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff also joined Del Rey for a minimalist rendition of “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have.”

There was buzz surrounding the possibility of a Taylor Swift appearance for a performance of the duo’s collaborative track “Snow On The Beach.” Alas, that did not come to pass, only time will tell to see what Del Rey has in store for her weekend two set.

Lana Del Rey Coachella Weekend One Setlist
1. Without You
2. West Coast
3. Doin’ Time
4. Summertime Sadness
5. Cherry
6. Pretty When You Cry
7. Ride
8. Born To Die
9. Bartender
10. Chemtrails Over The Country Club
11. The Grants
12. Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
13. Norman Fucking Rockwell
14. Arcadia
15. Candy Necklace (w/ Jon Batiste)
16. Ocean Eyes (w/ Billie Eilish)
17. Video Games (w/ Billie Eilish)
18.Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Women Like Me To Have (w/ Jack Antonoff)
19.A&W
20. Young & Beautiful

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey
