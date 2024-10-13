Rita Wilson Shares Melodic New Single “Look How Far We’ve Come”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 13th, 2024 - 3:15 PM

Photo credit: Lynn Schulz

Rita Wilson has released her new and heartfelt single titled “Look How Far We’ve Come.” The song will surely tug at your heartstrings and allow you to reflect on your life’s journey. There is a soft acoustic sound that accompanies Rita Wilson’s warm and soothing vocals. The feeling you receive from listening to the song is the same as eating a spoonful of warm and sweet honey on a cold day. It is a song dedicated to personal growth and reflection.

In regards to the lyrics of the song, it speaks about perseverance and growth. This encourages any and all listeners to look back at the difficulties they once faced in the past and be proud of who they are now. She makes it known through her lyrics that although the past was difficult it is what molded her into who she is today. The gentle strumming of guitars give us multiple moments of nostalgia and allow us to feel empowered by our past. As for the lyric video, it consists of soft flowers with a still image of Rita Wilson herself. The intimate visuals are peaceful and feel like a dream.

Just as her acting reflected resilience as a guest star in the prequel series, 1883, on Paramount+, her new song resembles that same emotion and character trait she has always had. It is no doubt she has always had a certain spark to her, whether that be through her marvelous acting, her amazing producing or her wonderful singing.