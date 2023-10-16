Joni Mitchell Surprise Guest For Brandi Carlile In LA

Home News Kennedy Huston October 16th, 2023 - 2:50 PM

The iconic Joni Mitchell joined Brandi Carlile once again on stage at the Hollywood Bowl this past Saturday night. The two closed out the night by serenading the audience in the last three songs of the ‘Brandi Carlile & Friends’ show.

Presented on a throne, the entire cast joined her on surrounding couches as they sang “Shine”, “Ladies of the Canyon”, and “Circle Game” where Mitchell was spotlighted as the primary vocalist. According to Variety, Carlile shared to the audience, “Joni’s a party animal you guys”. She continues, “Joni throws the best parties in Los Angeles.”

Jonie playfully responded, “I like to party.”

Mitchell is no stranger to Carlile as they have previously performed together in recent years. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Carlile joined Mitchell in three other live performances–MusicCares’ Person of the Year in 2022, Joni Jam Set at Newport Folk Fest in 2022, and Joni Jam Set at The George in Washington in June.