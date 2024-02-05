Annie Lennox Calls For Gaza Ceasefire During 2024 Grammy In Memoriam Segment

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2024 - 2:56 PM

According to nme.com, Annie Lennox called for a ceasefire in Palestine while performing during the In Memoriam segment at last night’s Grammy Awards. Lennox was one of three artists to perform during the segment, following Stevie Wonder and appearing ahead of Jon Batiste.

Lennox performed a cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” in tribute to Sinead O’Connor and at the end of her performance, Lennox raised one arm in the air and said: “Artists for a ceasefire. Peace in the world.”

Wonder began the section by remembering his friend Tony Bennett and why he admired him, byciting his “love for art, peace, unity and civil rights.”

“Tony, I’m gonna miss you forever. I love you always, and God bless that God allowed us to have you and have us in this time and space in our lives.” said Wonder.