Phantogram Announces Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates

Chloe Baxter October 18th, 2024 - 3:22 PM

Today, Phantogram has unveiled an extensive North American tour in support of their newly released fifth album, Memory of a Day. This highly anticipated album explores the interplay of memory and emotion, capturing the essence of time through sound.

The duo, Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, describe their latest single, “Attaway,” as one of their favorite tracks, showcasing their innovative blend of electronic pop and dark psychedelia.

The announcement of the tour follows the success of Phantogram’s other singles, “It Wasn’t Meant To Be”, “Happy Again” and “All A Mystery”.

Phantogram’s upcoming tour kicks off on January 15, 2025, in Las Vegas, with stops at notable venues including Brooklyn’s Paramount Theater on February 6 and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on February 28. The general onsale begins next Friday, October 25, at 10 AM local time on Phantogram.com.

PHANTOGRAM TOUR DATES:

1/15 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

1/16 – House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

1/17 – SOMA – San Diego, CA

1/19 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

1/22 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

1/24 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

1/25 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

1/27 – House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

1/28 – The Hall – Little Rock, AR

1/29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

1/31 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

2/03 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

2/04 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

2/06 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

2/08 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

2/10 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

2/12 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

2/13 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

2/14 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

2/15 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

2/18 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

2/19 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

2/21 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

2/22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

2/24 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

2/26 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

2/28 – Hollywood Palladium – Hollywood, CA

Fans can look forward to a show that promises both a nostalgic and fresh experience, as the band returns to their roots while embracing new sounds. Listen to Memory of a Day and the latest single “Attaway” now on all streaming platforms.

Photo by April Siese.