Phantogram Share Melodic New Single “Happy Again”

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Alternative duo Phantogram, which is composed of Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, have shared another new track entitled “Happy Again.” The song leans heavily into their pop sensibilities with harmonious lead vocals, ethereal instrumentation and earworm-worthy melodies. The single follows previously released “All A Mystery.”

Reflecting on the lyrical inspiration behind the single, Barthel and Carter commented, “Happy Again is a song about feeling lost. Walking blindly in the darkness, in search of a guiding light. But home is a feeling that you never forget. And dark is a season that can feel never ending. But eventually the sun will rise , and the ice will thaw, making us realize that through these changes, we can be happy again.”

The musical group will be touring later this month alongside rock icons Kings Of Leon. They will be kicking off the tour with a show in Austin, Texas on August 14 at Moody Center, traversing much of the U.S. and Canada before closing out the trek with a concert in Laval, Quebec on October 2 at Place Bell. They have also added a handful of headlining dates including a show in El Paso, Texas on August 19, Fargo, North Dakota on September 6 with Spoon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota on September 8, West Des Moines, Iowa on September 10, Saint Louis, Missouri on September 11, Cleveland, Ohio on September 30 and South Burlington, Vermont on October 4.

Phantogram Summer & Fall 2024 Tour Dates

8.14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

8.16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

8.17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

8.19 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace * here

8.20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

8.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The KIA Forum #

8.23 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

8.25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

8.26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

8.28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

8.31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

9.2 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

9.3 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

9.5 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

9.6 – Fargo, ND @ Up District Festival Field * (with Spoon) here

9.8 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District * here

9.10 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom * here

9.11 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant * here

9.13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater #

9.14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

9.16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

9.18 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

9.20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

9.22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

9.23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center For the Performing Arts #

9.25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

9.26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

9.28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

9.30 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues * here

10.1 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage #

10.2 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

10.4 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – The Ballroom * here

10.5 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater #

10.7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

# with Kings of Leon

* headline

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat