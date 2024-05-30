Phantogram Shares Mesmerizing New Single “All A Mystery”

Home News Skyy Rincon May 30th, 2024 - 9:00 PM

Alternative duo Phantogram, comprised of Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, have returned with a brand new single entitled “All A Mystery.” The track was co-produced by the Grammy-award winning John Hill who has previously worked with Portugal. The Man, Cage The Elephant and Bleachers.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Phantogram offered, “’All A Mystery’ was a line that we used to sing when we first started writing songs for Phantogram. We would sing it and harmonize it together while working in the barn turned recording studio. Back then, it was “all a mystery” to us how we came together to become a band, and 14 years later, we are bewildered that we have been doing this for so long. This song touches on love, life, death and loss. It digs into memories, and the wonder of existence. And it examines the push and pull of time on this planet, and being able to share the experience of everything all at once as a mere grain of sand on an endless beach.”

The track consists of dreamy, powerful vocals imbued with an undoubtedly authentic pop sensibility. Driving drum machines, cloudy synths and mesmerizing guitars drive the song forward towards its satisfyingly euphoric conclusion.

The duo will be touring later this year with Kings Of Leon. They will be kicking off the tour with a show in Austin, Texas on August 14 at Moody Center, traversing much of the U.S. and Canada before closing out the trek with a concert in Laval, Quebec on October 2 at Place Bell.

Phantogram Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

8.14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

8.16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

8.17 – Forth Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

8.20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

8.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The KIA Forum #

8.23 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

8.25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

8.26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

8.28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

8.31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

9.2 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

9.3 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

9.5 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

9.13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater #

9.14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

9.16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

9.18 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

9.20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

9.22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

9.23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center For the Performing Arts #

9.25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

9.26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

9.28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10.1 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage #

10.2 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

# with Kings of Leon