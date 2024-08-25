Phantogram Announce New Album Memory Of A Day For October 2024 Release, Share New Single “Come Alive”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 25th, 2024 - 7:40 PM

Phantogram have announced a new album Memory Of A Day, set to release October 18th, 2024, along with the release of new single “Come Alive.” The single contemplates how one can “come alive” in solitude through the motif of “dancing like nobody is watching.” With lyrics such as, “on my own, I guess I’ll dance until there’s nothing left, ’cause it’s all I wanna do. I come alive.”

The new song, “Come Alive,” has an electronic and dance beat that is widely hypnotic and psychedelic. The current video for the new single features an image made uniquely for “Come Alive.” The image follows the theme of the last few releases, as well as the cover art for Memory Of A Day, a heat-sensor and sensual aesthetic that plays into the sci-fi vibes of the album.

Phantogram describes making “Come Alive” by saying,“the song started as a gritty chopped-up drum beat Josh made, that John Hill took and messed around with an old analog synth to make the sci-fi sound you now hear, and Sarah added in the bouncy bass line. Together we then messed with running some synths through guitar pedals, arranging a cool-sounding melody and hook, and we knew we had something special.

Phantogram continues by explaining the meaning of “Come Alive” by saying, “Lyrically, the song started from an idea of looking at life like a calendar. Our good friend Dan Wilson sat down with us and brainstormed different interpretations of a life calendar and the fleeting nature of life. For us, “Come Alive” is about embracing existence and recognizing how fragile life is. It’s about rolling with the punches, facing your fears, learning to cope with failures and success, pain and joy, addiction and connection. There are new days and new ways of turning into stone, and there are new ways to come alive.”

In addition to “Come Alive,” Memory Of A Day, will feature the previously released songs, “All A Mystery,” a deep-thinking dance wonder, as well as “Happy Again,” an ethereal melody.

Not to mention, Phantogram will be going on tour following the upcoming album’s release. They will be doing a 27 date North America tour to celebrate Memory Of A Day featuring the band Kings of Leon, with more dates to be announced.

Phantogram’s Memory Of A Day Tracklist:

“Jealousy” “It Wasn’t Meant To Be” “All A Mystery” “Feedback Invisible” “Attaway” “Running Through Colors” “I wanna Know” “Ashes” “Come Alive” “Move In Silence” “Happy Again” “Memory Of A Day”

Phantogram’s Memory Of A Day 2024 Tour Dates with Kings of Leon (More to be Announced):

08/23/2024 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

08/25/2024 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

08/26/2024 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

08/28/2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

08/31/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

09/02/2024 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

09/03/2024 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

09/05/2024 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

09/06/2024 – Fargo, ND – Up District Festival Field (Headlining with Spoon and without Kings of Leon)

09/08/2024 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District (Headlining without Kings of Leon)

09/10/2024 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom (Headlining without Kings of Leon)

09/11/2024 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant (Headlining without Kings of Leon)

09/13/2024 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

09/14/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

09/16/2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18/2024 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

09/20/2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

09/22/2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

09/23/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center For the Performing Arts

09/25/2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

09/26/2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/28/2024 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/30/2024 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues (Headlining without Kings of Leon)

10/01/2024 – Toronto, ONT – Budweiser Stage

10/02/2024 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

10/04/2024 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground – The Ballroom (Headlining without Kings of Leon)

10/05/2024 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

10/07/2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Album Cover Art for Phantogram’s Memory Of A Day:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat