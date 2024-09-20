Phantogram Share Hypnotic New Single “It Wasn’t Meant To Be”

Home News Minnie Dao September 20th, 2024 - 9:34 PM

In recent music news, Phantogram has just released their newest single “It Wasn’t Meant To Be,” a teaser for their anticipated fifth album, Memory of A Day, set to drop on October 18th. This newest release continues to build upon the duo’s musical momentum of their previous releases of “Come Alive,” “Happy Again,” and “All A Mystery.”

“It Wasn’t Meant To Be” is a colorful sorbet of hazy synths, hypnotic guitars, and delicate vocals by Sara Barthel. Despite the song sounding like a perfect tune to drive to with the windows down, the lyrics reflect upon a painful relationship that simply wasn’t meant to be yet to deploy rooted enough to fully let go. The track speaks about the push and pull of love that is both destructive and captivating, sounding perfect in dreams, but unattainable in reality.

Phantogram’s other half, Josh Carter, stated that the song was conceived from revisiting old material, blending a beat he crafted from chopped-up sounds of a track in their earlier days. On the newest track, Carter says, “A couple of years ago, we went up to rural Oregon to write and came up with the concept of relationships that bring you down, cause you pain, and draw out the worst in each other. However, despite all of that, there is still a deep attachment and devotion that keeps you together even though it’s killing you both.”

Listen to Phantogram’s newest single “It Wasn’t Meant To Be” here:

Last month, Phantogram joined Kings of Leon, performing at The Kia Forum. The duo is still currently on their North America tour, with their next stop being at The Anthem in Washington, DC on September 22nd.

