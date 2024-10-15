Live Nation Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Following Ticketmaster Data Breach

Home News Cait Stoddard October 15th, 2024 - 11:51 AM

According to consequence.net, Live Nation is allegedly facing a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit over the alleged Ticketmaster data breach from earlier this year. Back in April, an alleged hacker group operating allegedly under the name ShinyHunters allegedly accessed Ticketmaster’s database. They allegedly collected an alleged 1.3 terabytes of information, full names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and credit card information of up to allegedly 560 million customers.

Back in June, Ticketmaster allegedly confirmed in an alleged federal filing with the SEC that they were allegedly investigating the alleged attack. The alleged proposed class action lawsuit allegedly accuses Ticketmaster and Live Nation of alleged negligent behavior prior to the alleged breach.

The alleged filing allegedly says that Ticketmaster allegedly failed to protect its alleged customers’ data and did not get proper and alleged security measures to prevent such attacks. Additionally, the filing alleges that Ticketmaster failed to alert users that their a data had been allegedly compromised in a timely matter.