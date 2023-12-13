Home News Tiffany Cheng December 13th, 2023 - 11:06 AM

A Taylor Swift fan allegedly filed an alleged motion to allegedly dismiss an alleged class action lawsuit against ticket-selling companies Live Nation and Ticketmaster. According to Pitchfork, the alleged class action lawsuit was filed by Michelle Sterioff allegedly a year ago during the pop singer’s Eras Tour ticketing debate. Additionally, she alleges that Ticketmaster allegedly violated antitrust laws and allegedly participated in alleged anticompetitive and alleged misleading conduct.

In her alleged initial complaint against Ticketmaster, Sterioff alleges that Ticketmaster allegedly intends to mislead ticketbuyers that they would protect them from bots and scaplers. She also mentions how many Taylor Swift fans were unable to buy tickets for the pop singer’s concerts. Sterioff reports that there was unprecended webiste traffic caused by Ticketmaster that led scaplers and unverified fans to participate in the presales of Taylor Swift’s concerts.

Michelle Sterioff allegedly made her alleged notice for alleged voluntary dismissal yesterday, Tuesday, December 12 reportedly in a California federal court. The previous alleged filing alleges that she and her defendants allegedly engaged in alleged settlement discussions.

Fortunately, a new reform bill has been introduced to lead reforms addressing the issues of scaplers, ticket resales and price transparency.