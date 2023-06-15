Ticketmaster to Show Full Ticket Pricing and Eliminating Hidden Fees

Home News James Reed June 15th, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Live Nation Entertainment is introducing an “all in-pricing experience” which will eliminate hidden fees and allow prospective ticket buyers to see a concert or event’s true cost before making a purchase. In a press release, the company said, “Fans typically know tickets will include service fees, but seeing the total cost from the start makes buying tickets easier and consistent with other retail shopping experiences.” According to The New York Times, SeatGeek is also introducing a similar feature to display events’ total costs.

President Joe Biden had called out the ticketing giants for their “junk fees” during his State of the Union address in February. “We can stop service fees on tickets to concerts and sporting events and make companies disclose all the fees upfront,” he said. According to a White House press release, Biden is meeting today with several ticket companies’ representatives to discuss the new pricing commitment.

Ticketmaster has come under fire since the corrupted rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour. Fans have filed multiple lawsuits against Ticketmaster, and there was a Senate Judiciary hearing on the company’s operations. Robert Smith of The Cure has also stated his displeasure for Ticketmaster’s fees.

The National Independent Talent Organization recently revealed a plan to fix the broken ticketing system. They said in a statement: “We applaud President Biden’s announcement on ticket fee transparency as an important first step. NITO calls on all ticket sellers to clearly show fans the total price of a ticket up front but also provide an itemized breakdown so fans understand the ticket price set by the artist and the fees added by ticket sellers. Until Congress acts to eliminate excessive fees and secondary ticketing is carefully regulated, millions of consumers will still be the victim of predatory ticketing practices.”