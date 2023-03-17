Ticketmaster To Offer Partial Refunds After Pressure From The Cure

Home News Trisha Valdez March 17th, 2023 - 4:51 PM

The Cure is a band for the fans, everything they do is for the fans who they truly love. They made their concerts accessible to fans by only charging 20$ to verified fans. However, Ticketmaster put a horrible charge just for a service fee that was not overlooked by The Cure.

According to CNN entertainment, ” The lead singer of the new wave band said Ticketmaster will be giving partial refunds after some ticket buyers for his band’s US tour were charged more in service fees than for the cost of their seats.”

Front man of The Cure, Robert Smith, went on twitter to clear matters up with his fans.

Smith tweeted, “After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and as a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts.”

Fans tweeted thanks to Smith for helping out and setting things straight. To see the full thread view below.

1 OF 2: AFTER FURTHER CONVERSATION, TICKETMASTER HAVE AGREED WITH US THAT MANY OF THE FEES BEING CHARGED ARE UNDULY HIGH, AND AS A GESTURE OF GOODWILL HAVE OFFERED A $10 PER TICKET REFUND TO ALL VERIFIED FAN ACCOUNTS FOR LOWEST TICKET PRICE (‘LTP’) TRANSACTIONS… — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) March 16, 2023