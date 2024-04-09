New California Legislation Targets Ticketmaster With Goal Of Encouraging Market Competition

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 9th, 2024 - 11:06 AM

Ticket prices have been rising over the last decade, and the state of California has decided to do something about it.

ABC News reported that Ticketmaster has a lion’s share of ticket sales in concerts, sporting, and many other events in the United States. In 2010, LiveNation and Ticketmaster merged which made them a global leader in ticket sales. Because of this merger, the prices of ticket sales have increased by a large amount within the last decade.

Bay area representative, Buffy Hicks has proposed Assembly bill 2808 in hopes to even out the playing field for ticket sales. Ticketmaster has been subject to lawsuits over ticket prices, and after the hype surrounding Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, it is reasonable to conclude that the current system can be improved.

Ticketmaster responded with a statement, “We support reforms to improve ticketing, but AB 2808 will not do that. It will instead undermine the efforts of artists, sports teams and primary ticketing companies to minimize ticket scalping.” As per the CA state legislative process, this bill will need to get the majority vote in the assembly before it gets passed. More Ticketmaster coverage here.