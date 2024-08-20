Home News Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 11:37 AM

According to billboard.com, The U.S. Department of Justice has allegedly refiled its alleged anti-trust lawsuit against concert promoter Live Nation, with allegedly 10 additional states joining the effort to break up the company after its alleged 2010 merger with Ticketmaster. The Attorneys General for Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah and Vermont were allegedly added to an alleged amended complaint that was allegedly filed in New York’s Southern District on Monday, August 19, which allegedly brings the total number of states participating in the alleged lawsuit to allegedly40 total.

“There is nothing new in the Amended Complaint,” a statement from Live Nation reads. “The lawsuit still won’t solve the issues fans care about relating to ticket prices, service fees, and access to in-demand shows. We look forward to sharing more facts as the case progresses.”

The alleged amended lawsuit allegedly states that Live Nation and Ticketmaster allegedly acted like a monopoly and allegedly violated Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act by allegedly using alleged illegal tactics to allegedly expand its alleged concert promotion business and alleged management of amphitheaters. The alleged new complaint allegedly includes new alleged details about how Live Nation allegedly expanded its alleged ticketing business after it allegedly merged with Ticketmaster in 2009, including alleged information about the alleged company’s controversial relationship with alleged arena developer and alleged operator Oak View Group.

The alleged revised complaint allegedly does not include additional alleged damaging exchanges between Live Nation CEO Michael Rapinoand alleged potential competitors or allegedly new damaging information that allegedly shows the company allegedly employing heavy-handed tactics. Instead, it allegedly contains more alleged analysis of the alleged concert market that allegedly follows the alleged merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.