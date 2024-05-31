SZA Shares Balladic Cover Of Eminem’s Classic “Lose Yourself”

Home News Bella Rothman May 31st, 2024 - 4:27 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

RNB singer SZA has shared a cover of one of the Eminem’s highest streamed songs “Lose Yourself.” The rap song elevates into a smooth and harmonic sound with SZA vocals and personal take.

Yesterday, SZA posted a video of her notes app with a recording titled “Lose Yourself (Cover)” on Instagram. She captioned the video “U ever just cover Eminem on some tender shit for feels?” also making a note that that cover is simply for fun and, for now, will not be appearing anyway for stream or download.

The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop song broke records for being the first rap song to ever win an Oscar. However, SZA stripped the song down and created an entirely new aura for the lyrics. With her sulky and rich sound, she slowed the song, added dimension, and continued to show how versatile her talent is to fans.

“Lose Yourself” is originally from the 2002 movie 8 Mile which is loosely based off American rapper Eminem’s life. The song is a narrative perspective from one of the characters in the film and topped several charts in 20 countries upon release. The song remains one of the most classic of Eminem’s career and has repapered since in a 2014 track on the album SHADY XV.

Eminem is seen on the Instagram post commenting a shocked emoji but otherwise has said nothing about the new SZA cover.