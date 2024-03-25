Kiesza Shares Anthemic New Single “I Go Dance”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 25th, 2024 - 7:30 AM

Acclaimed electro-pop superstar Kiesza returns with new single “I Go Dance” from her highly anticipated album to be released this upcoming May.

Kiesza is scheduled to perform “I Go Dance” for the first time at the Electronic Dance Music Awards (EDMAs) at the Eden Roc Miami Resort on Friday, March 22. With a billion streams on her hit single “Hideaway”, multiple Juno Awards and collaborations with world-renowned artists such as Diplo, Skrillex, Duran Duran and Francis mercier, Kiesza is proven to be one of the most unique artists of today.

Her latest music effortlessly navigates the cross of dance, house and electro-pop with influences of folk that has shaped her songwriting. This unique fusion of genres led to her artistic evolution that is reflected in her award-winning debut single, “Hideaway” which was released in 2014.

In her new music, Kiesza embraces the extremes of her experiences and musical journey, bringing her exceptional talents to the forefront. As 2024 unfolds, it marks the next chapter in Kiesza’s journey, with fresh music, performances, and other creative endeavors on the horizon.

In Kiesza’s words, “”I Go Dance” was a song where the lyrics just rolled off my tongue in a matter of seconds. With about 50% of the lyrics already in place, Sugar Jesus had already begun the beat for it in advance, and the second I heard it, I jumped up and started dancing! It’s one of those songs that felt very channeled. It came pre-written from the ether, and it was up to me to fill in the blanks.”

