Sudden Little Thrills Festival Announces Inaugural 2024 Lineup Featuring SZA, St. Vincent, The Killers & More

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The lineup for the Sudden Little Thrills festival has been announced and there are some big names coming. The festival takes place in Pittsburgh on September 7 and 8.

Indie rock giants, The Killers are headlining on Saturday the 7th. The Killers are a Las Vegas based group known for their huge hit, “Mr. Brightside.” They have released seven studio albums and have been touring for nearly two decades. Fans can also expect to see Crowded House, the band behind the monster single, “Don’t Dream it’s Over.” The indie guitar sensation St. Vincent will also be performing. Her guitar playing has led several publications to deeming her one of this generations greatest guitarists.

On Sunday, the vibe switches from indie to hip-hop giving us performances by SZA, Wiz Khalifa and Juvenile. Wiz Khalifa is celebrating his 37th birthday on September 8th. The Pittsburgh native is giving a special performance at Sudden Little Thrills that fans won’t want to miss. Juvenile is a rap legend most known for giving us the timeless classic, Back That Thang Up. He will be performing with a live band and bringing a performance to remember. SZA was the first female artist to sign with Top Dawg Records. She is an expressive explosion, from her fashion choices to her songs on the stage.

Other bands include Ethel Cain, Del Water Gap, Feeble Little Horse, Nat & Alex Wolff, and more.