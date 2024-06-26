Kim Gordon Shares New Single And Video “ECRP”

Home News Collin Herron June 26th, 2024 - 8:37 AM

Ahead of her summer European tour kicking off tonight, Kim Gordon has released a new non-album single, “ECRP,” with an accompanying video once again featuring, this time as director, her daughter, Coco Gordon Moore. In it, quick-cutting shots of a variety of New York street scenes augment the Justin Raisen-produced song’s disorienting sonics, as Gordon intones of “rumors of free speech” and “ashes on the nightstand.”

Kim Gordon is also performing other places as well. According to mxdwn.com, the organizers for Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival have officially announced the lineup for their 2024 installment featuring an immense array of talent from the likes of headliners including Pavement, James Blake, Cypress Hill, Freddie Gibbs, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile and The Violators and Kim Gordon. The event will take place over two days this Labor Day weekend on August 31 and September 1 at Seattle Center.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela